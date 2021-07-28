CDC says everyone should wear a mask indoors even if you are vaccinated

Businesses and residents in Orangeburg react to the recent guidance

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A few businesses owners in Orangeburg are relieved to hear the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) mask guidance have changed again.

"I think we should wear masks until we get it under control," expressed Ashely Howell, Quality Wholesale & Retail's Co-Owner.

"Because we are a close contact business, we're going to wear the mask; our staff, students, as well as the clients," explained Leonard Pelzer, Barber Tech Academy's Co-Owner in Orangeburg.

Now, the CDC is recommending face coverings should be worn indoors no matter someone's vaccination status.

"Some people were saying they were vaccinated to take off their masks," said Howell. "I think that's putting someone else in jeopardy that is not probably vaccinated yet. "I think that is a great rule because we never took our sign down."

"What we're doing is, not only are we doing what the CDC is recommending, but we are taking extra precaution for the safety of our Barber Tech clientele," said Pelzer.

According to DHEC, Orangeburg County is experiencing a moderate level of COVID-19 spread.

News 19 reached out to city and county government officials to see if they are reinstalling masks mandates. Orangeburg's County administrator, Harold Young, says they are working on an ordinance. However, it has to be approved by the council in the next council meeting on August 2nd.