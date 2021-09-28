Over $15 million in federal funds awarded to 21 SC health care centers to expand services in underserved communities

American Rescue Plan Funds to support ongoing COVID-19 and primary health care infrastructure in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has awarded 21 health centers in South Carolina $15,157,785 in American Rescue Plan Funds for the expansion of healthcare services to underserve communities in the state.

The funding was distributed through DHHS' Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and will be used to help fight the spread of COVID-19. The selected health care centers can use the funds to secure freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines, purchase mobile vans to better reach and vaccinate marginalized communities, or construct, renovate or expand their facilities so they are better equipped for future pandemics or public health challenges.

Additionally, health care centers can use the funds for COVID-19-related capital needs such as construction of new facilities, renovation and expansion of existing facilities to enhance response to pandemics, and the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment -- including telehealth technology, mobile medical vans, and freezers to store vaccines.

In Sumter, Tandem Health SC was awarded $692,709.