MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will not reopen to the public Friday, May 15, as announced, and will remain closed as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The museum did not file a necessary exemption request required by the Department of Commerce to open while a restriction is in place against the normal operations of state attractions.

“We were premature in deciding to reopen,” said Patriots Point Executive Director Larry Murray. “We were unaware of the necessary protocol, and moving forward we will follow the necessary guidelines while working with the state to set a new target date when the time comes. We apologize to those who made plans to come see the museum and the inconvenience this caused.”

