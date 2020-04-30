COLUMBIA, S.C. — As officials look to reopen the state, Governor Henry McMaster met with religious eaders from the South Carolina Baptist convention to speak about how to best move forward.

The governor said throughout the meeting that the state isn’t providing any mandates and that when/if churches start to gather in person will be left up to each congregations and he did have a message of caution.

"I would urge you to be careful to have that social distance if you have a service inside to maintain that distance" says Gov. McMaster, "don’t hug, don’t shake hands it’s very hard to do in South Carolina because that’s how we've done and how we’re going to do again one day I hope."

But what does that mean for the near future?

Jay Hardwick with the South Carolina Baptist convention says, "We don't have a date that we are recommending to our churches that they should regather, what we're simply saying to our churches is be wise. Gather a team of people that can help you make a good wise decision and have a plan that's well thought out and well coordinated and then ensure that is in step with local leadership and state leadership moving forward."

The governor did mention that the 20% capacity rule which he says has been instituted for numerous retail locations in the state is a good rule to follow, but that the individual church is free to decide a capacity level that might work better for their particular congregations.

