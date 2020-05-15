COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia will once again start enforcing parking violations again after lengthy break due to the coronavirus.

That will begin on Monday May 18.

Here is the full statement from the city:

Upon the onset of COVID-19 in March, 2020, Columbia’s Parking Services Division quickly reacted as one of the first cities to suspend parking operations in support of social distancing, as well as the anticipated economic impact to our local businesses & community. This suspension included gates being raised at City Parking facilities, as well as complimentary on-street parking. Parking Services will continue to support and review the parking needs of our community as we all begin the reopening process.

The City of Columbia Parking Service Division has announced that it will begin the reactivation of parking enforcement beginning Monday May 18, 2020. The detailed phased approach is listed below and was created to be business friendly and allow for proper turnover of parking as we restart Columbia. Enforcement had been limited to investigation of complaints, however parking complaints and alleged code violations have increased in the city’s downtown districts. Enforcement will continue enforcement of rules dealing with safety, such as parking in front of fire hydrants, blocked driveways and alleys, and ADA violations.

Beginning Monday May 18 - May 31, 2020 enforcement will resume in a warning capacity.

This enforcement will include all on-street parking. Parking monitors will begin issuing warning citations at all timed parking spaces in the City of Columbia from 9:00am- 6:00pm. Select parking meters will continue to be bagged for 15-minute curbside pickup. The City of Columbia has strategically selected certain meters to remained bagged that will allow business customers to park for a limited time to pick up products from the nearby businesses. The public is strongly encouraged to park for free in city owned parking decks in visitor and non-reserved spaces until June 1st.

Beginning Monday June 1 - June 30, 2020 full enforcement will resume for paid on-street parking meters and pay stations. All City of Columbia Parking facilities gate arms will be lowered.

This enforcement will include on-street parking meter time limits during the hours of 9:00am to 6:00pm. This enforcement will also include all paid on-street parking meter time limits, City of Columbia’s off-street parking facilities, and hangtag permits. Parking garage gates will be lowered and the public is strongly encouraged to use parking decks when shopping or doing business for more than two hours. Select parking meters will continue to be bagged for 15-minute curbside pickup.

It will be necessary for those parking their vehicles to pay at on-street parking meters, to purchase parking at the pay stations, all monthly parkers are required to use monthly access card assigned to their parking facility and park in designated monthly parking areas in all municipal off-street parking facilities.

Beginning Wednesday July 1, 2020 full enforcement will continue and bagged meters for curbside pickup will be removed. Towing of vehicles for outstanding citations per City Ordinance will resume.

Parking Enforcement will honor current IN/OUT permit holders whom display the March 2020 permit until July 1, 2020. All parkers who participate in the IN/OUT Parking Program will need to secure & display a new permit beginning July 1st, 2020.

If you have canceled your Monthly Parking Agreement prior to June, 2020 and you will need to reapply via ParkingServices@columbiasc.gov.

*Please be advised that all future requests to lease a monthly parking space located in any City of Columbia owned and operated facility will be subject to availability, price and location on a first come first serve basis, unless pre-approved contractually.

The public is asked to observe posted parking signage and information located on the meters regarding rates and enforcement times. At this time, the City strongly encourages use of the Passport payment application to avoid and/or limit physical contact with the parking meter itself.

Information on how to download and use the Passport payment application can be found at passportparking.com/cola

More information regarding City of Columbia Parking Services is available https://www.columbiasc.net/parking

Up-to-date information on the City’s operations and response to COVID-19 follow us on social media #colaparking

In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, Parking Services will continue to follow City recommendations and guidelines to promote the safety of our staff members as well as the public.