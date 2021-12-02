Pine Ridge Middle moving to temporary virtual learning after students test positive for virus

According to the district, the school met the 5% metric for students testing positive for COVID-19 set by the district.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pine Ridge Middle School is moving from in-person classes to virtual learning after the school met the 5% metric for positive COVID-19 cases among students.

According to Lexington School District Two, students at the middle school will move from in-person classes to virtual learning for two week, starting on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Students are tentatively scheduled to resume in-person classes on Monday, March 1.

No athletics, clubs, activities, or events will be held on school grounds during the virtual period and activities are set to resume when students come back.

Families can pick up free meals for students at the middle school on Mondays and Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. For more information and instructions, click here or contact food services at (803) 739-8381.