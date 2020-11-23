Postal Service: Ship holiday packages extra early this year

With a big increase in virtual gatherings expected this holiday season, USPS says shipping demand "expecting significant volume increases"

The COVID-19 pandemic has already changed a lot of holiday plans, and now the United States Postal Service is hoping it will also change how people plan their shopping and shipping of gifts.

"We have a few gifts we'd like to ship and because of not being able to go back and visit family," said Brenda Van Deurzen, who was doing some Christmas shopping with her husband Shaun in Roseville on Sunday. "We want to make sure that they're getting there in time."

USPS is asking everyone to ship things earlier this year. Despite added staff and expanded Sunday package delivery beginning next week, a USPS note to customers is asking them to plan ahead to avoid any uncertainty about gifts arriving in time for Christmas.

"It is expected that more holiday gifts and greetings will be sent through the mail this year, as families and friends will hold virtual celebrations instead of opening gifts in person.

"This has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the Covid-19 pandemic and the Postal Service is expecting significant volume increases which are difficult to predict."

Several retailers, such as Macy's are asking online customers to order early, because their shipping partners are predicting a year busier than ever before.

Something to consider whether you fill a digital cart or the kind with wheels.

"We'll probably be sending it through the post office as opposed to using store shipping because otherwise it's not wrapped," Shaun Van Deurzen said.

According to USPS, the busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas. Customer traffic is expected to increase on Dec. 7, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.

If you're concerned about safety and long lines for shipping those packages, the Postal Service says they've got more services than ever available online at USPS.com, including free, next day package pick-up.