COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced today that it has received over 650 complaints of coronavirus-related incidents of price gouging since Gov. Henry McMaster's declaration of a state of emergency on March 13, 2020.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement that his office has been going through the complaints and assigning them to local solicitors for review and possible investigation by local law enforcement. Violating South Carolina's price gouging law is a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail.

"We’ve been going through those complaints to find ones that could meet our state law’s definition of price gouging," Wilson said. "We want to get moving on these as soon as possible to get the word out that we are investigating these price gouging complaints and will prosecute the businesses and individuals that violate the law.”

South Carolina law (S.C. Code Section 39-5-145(A)(5)(a)) defines price gouging as an “unconscionable price” and defines that as “a gross disparity between the price” being charged and “the average price … in the usual course of business during the thirty days immediately before the declaration of a state of emergency,” as long as the increase is not caused by additional costs incurred or local, regional, national, or international market trends. In other words, under state law, normal market fluctuations caused by changes in supply and demand are not price gouging.

The most common complaints concern pricing of sanitizers -- including wipes and hand gels -- cleaning spray, toilet paper, face masks, and food -- especially meat and eggs.

If you think you've been a victim of price gouging, or are aware of the practice taking place, you are encouraged to report potential cases. Email pricegouging@scag.gov, go to the SC Attorney General's website at www.scag.gov and click on the “Price Gouging Information” at the top of the page, or call (803)737-3953 and leave a voice message.

Please include the following information:

• The time, place, address, and name of the business

• The price you paid or that’s being charged

• Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those businesses

• Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price

• Provide your name and contact information

RELATED: SC governor issues mandatory 'home or work' order for entire state