Prisma Health reports 80% of COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated people

In briefing from PRISMA Health, there are more than 430 COVID in-patients and more than two dozen kids in the hospital for COVID.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COVID cases are surging across the Palmetto State, including in the Midlands, as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain in the state.

On Thursday, the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported more than 13 thousand single-day COVID cases.

Prisma Health also reported 438 COVID-19 inpatients, with 80% of those individuals unvaccinated. Thirty-seven children are currently hospitalized, with only one child being fully vaccinated.

Hospital officials explain, even with a surge in cases, Prisma Health has enough room for patients, but the virus is impacting their workers.

"It is quite a challenge," said Dr. Steve Shelton, Incident Commander at Prisma Health. "The Omicron variant is extremely contagious and, as you can imagine, it is spreading not only in the communities but that does impact our team members. We're actively involved in that. Prisma health has the size and scale to be able to respond to that and take the resources we need to manage that."

Dr. Shelton said he does not believe the recent surge has peaked, and predicts cases are going to worsen.

"Omicron is not only very contagious, it has also developed a resistance to many of the previous treatments that we have," Dr. Shelton said. "We strongly encourage you to get vaccinated. There's specific data that support those who are fully vaccinated are much less likely to get severe COVID, and much less likely to be hospitalized."

With the rapid increase in cases, some Columbia residents decided to finish their vaccine cycle and get their booster shots, in hopes of better protecting themselves and others around them.

"The lines have been so long, said Patricia Medley, who received her booster shot. "When I came through today, it was short. So we decided to get on here myself and my grandson, he got his second Pfizer. Because he is in in-school learning and he loves to be there. So in order to keep him protected and those around him protected. Again, we do our due diligence."

Leah Monk is a high school student in Richland County. She said she got her booster shot to stay safe while schools remain in person.

"I want to feel more safe at school and we're in person right now so just want to be as safe as possible," Monk said. "I just want more people to get their vaccines so things can go kind of back to normal."

During the briefing on Thursday, Prisma Health officials also reminded people to not go to the Emergency Room for a COVID test. They said wait times are increasing because people are showing up, without what they consider an emergency.