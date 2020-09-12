Prisma Health expects to get COVID-19 vaccine soon

The major hospital system told News 19 they’ll be one of the first in South Carolina to receive the doses.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine are expected as early as next week but they’ll be very limited, according to DHEC. Prisma Health told News19 they’ll be one of the first in South Carolina to receive the doses.

Spokesperson Tammie Epps said in a statement, “Prisma Health was asked by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to implement the state’s distribution plan in the Upstate when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. We also have been approved to be a distributor of the vaccine in the Midlands.”

According to CBS News, the FDA will review how safe the Pfizer vaccine is later this week and decide whether they will grant it emergency approval or not. Once it's approved, shipments will start going out across the country.

Epps said the first doses they get are reserved for their frontline health care workers, so they can continue helping patients with COVID-19. Their plan aligns with DHEC’s three phased approach for distributing the vaccine, which puts healthcare workers first in line.

Prisma Health is preparing to receive the #COVID19 vaccine soon. Our team members are eligible to receive the vaccine first, followed by the public in 2021 using a phased approach. Find updates on our COVID response, including vaccines, on our website: https://t.co/V34f84ztxW pic.twitter.com/rY5sEJSXqV — Prisma Health (@theprismahealth) December 7, 2020

DHEC has said it’ll take several shipments to vaccinate all healthcare workers in South Carolina. According to the agency’s plan, when a vaccine provider makes an order for the vaccine, it must be a minimum of 975 doses and a maximum 4,875 doses. DHEC will then approve or change the number of doses in the order if necessary.

MUSC told News19 they’ll also receive COVID-19 vaccines soon for their healthcare workers. They added, “as supply becomes more readily available, MUSC Health will offer the vaccine to community essential workers and high-risk patients in early 2021.”