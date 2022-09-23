Prisma offering drive-thru COVID vaccines Saturday as Richland, Lexington remain at high levels

Latest DHEC data shows the two Midlands counties remain at high COVID-19 community level; weekend vaccine clinic free, open to public

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the latest data from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) shows Richland and Lexington counties remain at a high COVID-19 Community Level, Prisma Health will be hosting a drive-through clinic Saturday morning on the Prisma Health Richland Hospital Campus.

No appointment is necessary for those age 6 months and older wanting either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or booster.

The drive-through clinic will operate 7:30-11:30 a.m. at the parking garage located at 14 Medical Park Road in Columbia.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ranks COVID-19 Community Levels across the United States based on the number of cases, new hospital admissions, and percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 reported per 100,000 population.

Residents in counties ranked HIGH should use precautions such as wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation, staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines, and getting tested if symptoms occur. In counties ranked MEDIUM, residents should stay up-to-date with vaccines, get tested if you have symptoms, and wear a mask if you have symptoms, have a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19. Those residing in counties ranked LOW should stay up-to-date with vaccines, get tested if you have symptoms, and consider wearing a mask if you have symptoms, have a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

In the Midlands:

HIGH counties: Richland, Lexington

MEDIUM counties: Calhoun, Fairfield, Newberry, Orangeburg

LOW counties: Kershaw, Sumter