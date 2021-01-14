Prisma Health to provide 10,000 vaccines per day in new plan

According to Prisma Health, they plan to set up high-volume vaccine centers and mobile health clinics in the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health is planning to introduce high-volume vaccine centers in Greenville and Columbia as more vaccine supply becomes available to South Carolina.

According to the hospital system, they expect to administer up to 10,000 vaccines a day.

“We are mobilizing multiple resources across our system in order to help provide vaccines – as well as continue providing leading-edge care to patients with COVID-19 – as part of this unprecedented event, the largest vaccination process in the history of our country,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, the chief ambulatory medical officer for Prisma Health and the co-chair of its COVID-19 vaccine task force. “We are very encouraged that so many people want to receive their vaccines.”

On Wednesday, Prisma started vaccinating those 70 years and older who had Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).

As of Thursday, Jan. 14, Prisma Health had received 44,850 doses of the vaccine from state health officials and has administered nearly 26,000 doses, with the initial doses going to healthcare workers and first responders per state guidance.

Prisma Health also plans to use mobile health clinics to provide vaccines to rural communities in the state. According to the hospital system, some of these vehicles could be ready by the end of February. Distribution will depend on state officials and vaccine supplies.

Prisma has also expanded resources to help those in the vulnerable population schedule vaccinations.

“Please know that Prisma Health and other healthcare providers across South Carolina are working very hard on implementation details in a rapidly evolving environment,” said Saccocio. “We continue to ask for the community’s patience. Please be assured that we are moving as quickly as we can with our current vaccine supply.”

Those eligible should fill out a form here. When vaccines are available, individuals will be notified to schedule an appointment through the CDC. This CDC system requires an individual to have a unique email account because the CDC will send an email link for the registration.

According to Prisma, walk-ins won't be allowed since CDC registration is required to track the vaccination and to follow up for a second dose.

Anyone 70 and older who does not have access to a computer or email account can call 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762) for assistance.

According to Prisma, they are responding to requests for the vaccine as quickly as possible. People should not submit multiple vaccine requests forms or leave multiple messages, as it will delay the process.

Individual Prisma Health physician practices, pharmacies and hospitals cannot schedule people for a vaccine, so please do not call these locations.

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control provides information on all locations accepting vaccine appointments. There are a few non-Prisma Health pharmacies that can accept 70+ individuals now. To find those and other locations, call the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 or visit the DHEC website.

When waiting for a vaccine, Prisma Health reminds people of the following: