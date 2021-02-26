Prisma Health changing COVID-19 testing hours due to drop in demand

Instead of being open every day, the testing site at Prisma Richland will be open Monday, Wednesday, Friday beginning on Monday, March 1.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Prisma Health Richland Hospital will reduce it's schedule due to a drop in testing demand, according to the health system.

Instead of being open every day, the testing site will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, beginning on Monday, March 1.

The site, which requires a provider order, will be open on those three days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. according to Prisma Health.

The testing site at Columbia Place Mall has closed due to the drop in demand.

To access a broad range of other testing sites in South Carolina, visit the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control website at HERE. The site lists more than 350 testing sites throughout the state, including many at nearby drug stores. Some DHEC-partnered sites also offer free testing during the week and on the weekend.