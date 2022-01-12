Prisma Health to close COVID-19 testing site at Richland Hospital

Individuals requesting tests and vaccinations should go to larger site at Columbia Place Mall, 7201 Two Notch

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health Richland Hospital announced Wednesday, Jan. 12, it will be closing the on-campus drive-through COVID-19 Community Testing site at the end of the day, 7 p.m.

Hospital administration asks the public to not go to the hospital emergency rooms for COVID-19 testing but to go to the large-capacity Community Testing site at Columbia Place Mall, 7201 Two Notch Rd.

On-campus drive-through testing will be available for Prisma Health team members and pre-surgical patients only.

The Two Notch Road facility will be operated by TourHealth and will operate 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week and will offer testing and vaccination services. There will also be at-home saliva test kits available for quick pick-up, complete with paid postage to the laboratory.