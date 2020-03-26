COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health says it is suspending all billing and patient statements related to the treatment of COVID-19.

This does not mean that Prisma Health will not be billing you for services releated to the virus.

It means that they will be waiting to hear from insurance companies, lab partners, state and federal agencies before they decide on billing procedures.

If a patient receives treatment related to COVID-19 from Prisma Health, no upfront payments will be required at the time of service.

If you have questions check their website here.