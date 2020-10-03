COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health Richland said it's prepared to respond to the coronavirus and has a system set up to deal treating patients who contract the illness.

Hospital leaders and DHEC officials held a news conference Tuesday to discuss how they're handling the virus.

"We want to make sure that we as a health are system are prepared to repsone to threat like this and meet the needs of our community," said. Dr. Scott Sasser with Prisma Health. "We are here to respond, it is who we are, it is what we do."

Over the weekend, Prisma Health confirmed it was treating one patient who is now confirmed positive for the coronavirus. The woman is in her 80s and was initially treated in Kershaw County and was brought to Columbia when it was determined she had the illness.

Prisma Has Isolation Rooms for Coronvirus

Prisma Health said it has a secure portal that's a clean area for the intake of patients who have the coronavirus. After they are in, hospital staff make sure they can make to an isolation room. Staff is dressed in personal protection equipment when they go in and out of the room and deal with the patient.

A team member is assigned to be a site manager, making sure 24 hours a day that health care workers have the proper equipment, that the patient is safe, and ensures who is going in and out.

Prisma Health said this is something they are trained on treating people with infectious diseases and have established protocols.

Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina's state epidemiologist, said people should stay home if there are sick and should practice good hygiene, including covering coughs and sneezes and washing hands frequently. If people have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, they should seek medial help.

Virtual Visit Site Set Up

Prisma Health has set up a way to make that easier. They've set up an online portal for people to do a 'virtual visit' with a doctor. People need to go to www.prismahealth.org/virtual-visit/ and use the discount code covid19.

What is the Coronavirus?

Conaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.

