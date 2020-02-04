COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Senator Dick Harpootlian, (D) said in recent days he's heard from concerned health care workers about N95 mask restrictions.



“Well I've talked to a nurse, who emailed me, then I talked to a doctor, then I talked to another nurse all of whom indicate the PPE supplies that they're being furnished at Prisma are not adequate. Now, I was on a conference call with the Prisma people yesterday who reassured us that that is being corrected,” Harpootlian said Thursday over a videocall.

Harpootlian, calling the workers heroes, said they should have everything they need, particularly N95 masks, before going into a room with COVID-19 patients.

Representative Seth Rose said he also heard from two nurses concerned about the availability of masks.

In a statement, Prisma Health said it recently updated its policy to match WHO and CDC guidelines.

“We match the PPE used with the condition of the patient, which is a basic measure to creating a safe environment and ensuring the right equipment is used in the right setting,” wrote Dr. Eric Ossmann, Chief of Preparedness for Prisma Health.

“This is even more important when there is a global shortage of PPE, particularly N95 masks. No one should be using PPE inappropriately,” his statement continued.

Also in the statement, Prisma Health’s CEO said they would never put their employees in a harmful situation.

Senator Harpootlian said he understood the fear of the constituents calling him.



“They're scared, they're concerned, they're afraid to go home to their families because they'll infect their families. It's just-- it's a situation that if you had told me 5 years ago, or last year, the most powerful, richest nation in the world would be in this situation, I would say you're crazy. This is embarrassing for a country of our stature and our power,” Harpootlian added.

The Richland County Senator urged concerned healthcare workers from any hospital to call his law office and pass along vital information, to make sure it goes to the right government offices.

Later in its statement, Prisma Health wrote every employee who encounters any patients will be required to wear surgical masks. It also said community partners are offering discounted hotel rooms to frontline workers who do not want to risk going home to their families.

“We have taken many steps to ensure our team members and patients are safe. We have restricted visitors and limited entrances to our facilities. We also started temperature checks on everyone entering the hospitals, including team members,” wrote Mark O’Halla, Prisma Health’s CEO.

When contacted with the same questions, Lexington Medical Center said it was not restricting use of N95 masks around COVID-19 patients and had adequate supplies.

Earlier this week, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said it would not be specifically tracking the number of infected healthcare workers.

MUSC Charleston said it had 38 workers test positive, but said many of those resulted from community and travel transmission. Prisma Health Midlands said four of its employees have tested positive.

Senator Harpootlian said he was disappointed, but not surprised, DHEC was not tracking the number of infected healthcare workers.