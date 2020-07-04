COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first known case of an animal contracting COVID-19 in the United States was confirmed this week.

A four-year-old tiger named Nadia tested positive at a New York zoo and is believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who was not showing symptoms.

"The fact that this keeper was asymptomatic and transmitted (it), really made it a real challenge and concern for all of us," John Davis, the director of animal care at the Riverbanks Zoo, said.

While there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in animals there, he says the New York zoo incident has zoos across the country on alert.

"We're very serious about ramping up all of our protective gear for zoo keepers and adhering to very strict protocols," Davis said.

Earlier this year, they closed their doors and went digital in an effort to curb the spread.

Staff have since been required to wear masks, gloves and other protective clothing around animals like cats including tigers, pigs and primates like gorillas.

"We've actually been incorporating our social distancing practices not only now with our staff, but with some of our animals," Davis said.

The finding at the New York zoo has raised new questions about the transmission of the virus in animals.

News 19 reached out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, whose lab's tested the tiger, to find out more.

In a statement Lyndsay Cole, a leader with the department, said, "There have not been reports of any other animals, including pets, becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States. However, this is the first case of its kind and further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by this virus."

She added that, "if your animal is sick, you should contact your veterinarian. Make sure to tell your veterinarian if your animal was exposed to COVID-19 and if your animal is displaying any signs of the virus. Call ahead to arrange the veterinary hospital or clinic visit. Veterinarians who believe an animal should be tested will contact state animal health officials, who will work with public and animal health authorities to decide whether to collect and test samples."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people infected with the virus limit contact with animals, despite their not being any reported cases in pets in the U.S., until more information becomes available.

For further details on pets and the coronavirus visit the CDC's website.