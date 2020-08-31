The commission unanimously passed the motion to temporarily stop rate increases under bond until December 31.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Public Service Commission held a hearing on Monday discussing a potential rate increase under bond for this year.

According to the commission, a notice was sent to Blue Granite water customers that the rate increase would go into effect on September 1st.

Blue Granite previously said the rate hike was in the process of being appealed to the state supreme court.

The increase, they say, is at a level they believe the supreme court will agree to and if they don't and If the rate comes backs lower, Blue Granite says they'll refund customers the difference plus 12 percent.

Chairman Comer "Randy" Randall presented the motion during the hearing. The motion would include a stay on the company's rate increase until December 31st. The motion also grants the company's request for an expedited review and an accounting order.

The commission unanimously passed the motion to temporarily stop rate increases under bond this year.

Tom Ervin, the Commissioner for the Fourth District, says this motion will help those hurting from the pandemic.

"I think it's a fair way to preserve the status quo for at least until the end of the year. No one will be prejudiced by that. In fact, many would benefit from it and we can revisit the matter at the end of the calendar," said Ervin.

Blue Granite said in a statement "The company is reviewing the directive from the Public Service Commission and looking into its next steps moving forward."