LAKELAND, Fla. — Your next late-night run to Publix is about to be cut a little short.

Publix Super Markets said its stores would start closing at 8 p.m. starting Saturday.

This will give the stores more time to clean and restock their shelves.

Here is what the statement said:

“To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14 we will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice.”

