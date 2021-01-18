Publix pharmacies in SC to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

Vaccines by appointment-only beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20 in select stores throughout South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Select Publix stores in South Carolina will begin appointment-only vaccinations for COVID-19. Starting Tuesday, January 19 after 6:00 a.m., eligible customers can access COVID-19 vaccine appointment availability beginning Wednesday, January 20.

Following South Carolina guidelines, vaccinations can be administered to health care workers, individuals ages 70 and older, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and South Carolina state/local government employees and contractors who are critical to the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

42 Publix pharmacies in the state will have vaccinations administered to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Use this link -- publix.com/covid-vaccine/south-carolina -- for the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at a nearby store. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.