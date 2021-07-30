Publix will require workers to wear face masks regardless of vaccination status

Citing the latest recommendations on face masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Publix is requiring its employees, regardless if they are vaccinated or not, to wear face coverings inside all its stores.
The supermarket said the new rule would go into effect Aug. 2.
No mention of new face mask guidelines for customers was made in the announcement. However, Publix is asking shoppers to remain physically distanced while inside the store.
The grocery chain originally made masks optional for fully-vaccinated people back in May.
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis says he’ll sign exec. order ensuring parents can choose if their kids wear masks
- CDC document warns delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox
- Can you be legally required to have a COVID vaccine in Florida?
- Tampa police officers spent $421 at strip club during operation 'that yielded no results,' report says
- Universal Orlando to require employees to wear masks again
- Time to buy school supplies: Here's how to save big
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter