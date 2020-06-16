RBC Heritage economic impact without fans this year

The chamber of commerce hopes people watching the tournament on tv will be inspired to check out the Hilton Head Island area soon.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The Hilton Head Island area is getting ready to kick off its famous annual golf tournament this weekend but a little differently this time around.

The RBC Heritage is home to South Carolina's only PGA Tour event. It's been held for more than 50 years on Hilton Head Island at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

Traditionally it's held the week after The Masters but the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be postponed.

The PGA Tour would later announce it would be moved to this week but will be played without fans.

"The players have arrived this morning and they're getting out there and it's an incredible field of PGA Tour professionals that we have on the island so we're absolutely thrilled," said Charlie Clark with the Hilton Head Island Chamber of Commerce. "The community is so excited."

Earlier this past weekend, the tournament announced the World's Top Ranked Golfers such as Rory McIlroy and Zach Johnson will be playing in the tournament this weekend.

While the RBC Heritage brings a lot of great golf to the Midlands, it also brings a sizable profit for the Palmetto State and the Hilton Head Island area.

This golf tournament typically bring $102 million to South Carolina and more than a million to the Hilton Head Island area.

While there's no way to predict how much money the island may lose out on this year without having fans present, Clark believes the tournament being on TV will help them in the long run.

"For us the economic impact really doesn't come in this moment. It comes in the future because you have millions of eyeballs across the globe looking at Hilton Head Island," explained Clark. "Those people viewing the tournament actually turn into visitors. They turn into people who say, 'Hey, I want to play golf on Hilton Head Island. I want to go visit Hilton Head Island.' So even though we don't have that gallery on the sidelines right now, we really fully expect the tournament and those who see it on television are going to be wowed by Hilton Head Island and want to pay us a visit."