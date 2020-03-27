COLUMBIA, S.C. — The deadline to get a South Carolina REAL ID has been moved to October, 2021.

Because of the effects of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, the Department of Homeland Security extended the enforcement date of the Federal REAL ID Act a year, to October 1, 2021.

This extension allows residents of South Carolina extra time to get their REAL IDs.

According a release by the SCDMV, they have issued more than 1.2 million REAL ID driver licenses and ID cards.

Customers can check if they are eligible to purchase an their REAL ID from home here. Customers who have their documents on fire can buy their REAL ID online and avoid lines.

According to the SCDMV, their "Sweet Carolina" tool can answer REAL ID questions online and confirm necessary documents.

Documents needed to buy a REAL ID include all of the following:

Proof of Identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)

Proof of Social Security Number

Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

Proof of all Legal Name Changes

According to the release, this October, South Carolina Act #220 of 2018 takes effect which requires a vision screening to renew a driver's license. After this is in effect, South Carolinians who want to take advantage of online purchasing must have a vision screening on file with the SCDMV, submitted via an electronic portal by their eye care professional, to purchase a REAL ID license online.

As of October 1, 2021, you must have a REAL ID to board a domestic, commercial flight, enter a secure federal building, or visit a military installation unless you have a valid US Passport, military ID, or another accepted form of federal identification.

A regular REAL ID license is $25. You can see wait times online from all 66 SCDMV branches.