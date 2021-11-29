Record holiday travel expected as COVID cases rise in SC

With coronavirus cases rising and growing fears of a new variant health experts worry what holiday gatherings could mean as millions return from Thanksgiving.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Sunday was expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year with millions returning after Thanksgiving.

Ron Hijduk, a traveler passing through a Camden-area rest stop, said the holiday was a time to reconnect with family after a distanced pandemic-year.

"It was great. It was really good to see some sisters. One in from Texas," Hijduk said. "Now, we have been stuck in traffic for a long time, so this rest stop was a perfect place to get out with the kids and throw the frisbee."

AAA said travel this holiday could reach a pandemic record.

Over 48 million people are expected to drive. Meanwhile, the company says, air travel has almost completely recovered from its dramatic fall during the pandemic with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening more than 2.2 million passengers Saturday alone.

BREAKING NEWS: Yesterday, @TSA officers screened 2,208,192 individuals at checkpoints around the country. The figure represents about 83% of pre-pandemic volume screened in 2019 for that same day of the week. pic.twitter.com/5HK01e3ljZ — TSA (@TSA) November 28, 2021

The news comes as cases, once on the decline, start to rise again in South Carolina, leading the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to raise concern at its weekly briefing.

"In general, any time you have large amounts of unvaccinated and/or unmasked folks gathering together... COVID 19 will spread more rapidly," Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director, said. "I don't want to hit the panic button, but we are strongly encouraging all South Carolinians to continue the safety protocols."

The new omicron variant has now led to travel restrictions in nations around the world.