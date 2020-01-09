Boot maker turns business into resource center for unemployed Americans on Labor Day

Red Wing to post job openings online, turn stores into job centers in effort to help 25 million out-of-work people find employment -- some openings in South Carolina

Minnesota-based Red Wing Boots is trying to help their community this Labor Day by offering their stores as job centers.

Rather than a traditional Labor Day sale, the manufacturer/retailer is linking with others to turn the Red Wing website and retail stores into job centers in an effort to help 25 million Americans unemployed due to the coronavirus find jobs.

A quick look at the companies and positions available at the Red Wing site show a diverse mix of opportunities -- from logistics and engineering to welding and distribution and sales -- across the US.

Companies listing jobs in South Carolina include:

