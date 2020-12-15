Regional Medical Center to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The first doses will be administered to bedside healthcare workers.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Regional Medical Center (RMC) announced it would be one of the South Carolina facilities receiving COVID-19 vaccines. RMC officials say the vaccine could come in as soon as this week.

The spokesperson for RMC says the medical center has been working closely with the South Carolina Hospital Association and DHEC in planning to distribute the vaccine.

RMC will administer the vaccine through a phased approach based upon risk categories. The first doses will be administered to bedside healthcare workers.

RMC's interim CEO Kirk Wilson sent a statement saying:

"The goal is to protect those on our team with the most risk of exposure and to limit accidental exposure to COVID-19 among vulnerable patient populations. Eligible staff will be asked to schedule the administration of the vaccine as soon as their priority group has the vaccine made available to them."

Wilson goes on to say the vaccine will help provide additional protection to patients who receive care at the medical center.