SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — People across the country are facing a new normal with the battle against COVID-19 extending into another month.

In rural communities like Rembert, locals face a unique set of challenges with limited resources available.

"We don't have a drug store.... We have no medical facility. The essentials that you need here in Rembert, you just don't have them," Juanita Britton, the CEO of the Rembert-Area Community Coalition said.

Her organization works to provide food and services to people in the area, but, since the coronavirus spread to South Carolina, their food pantry has been wiped out.

The nearest grocery store is miles away, but the area's farmer's market remains open to those in need.

"Through this crisis people still have to eat," Kawan Glover, the market's manager, said. "We will be open just as long as I can, you know, supplying a need."

As the battle to curb the spread continues, Britton says some locals worry what the future holds.

"They're just scared.... They don't know what to do. You know? And, they're just hoping like, two weeks didn't seem so bad and then the end of this month didn't seem so bad, but now we have thirty more days... and people need resources," Britton said.

Their food pantry is accepting donations at the coalition office located at 8455 Camden Highway in Rembert. As of March 31, 2020, they're open Mon-Fri from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.