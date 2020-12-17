Rep. Joe Wilson tests positive for the coronavirus

The Congressman plans to quarantine till after the Christmas holidays.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Second District Congressman Joe Wilson announced he has tested positive for the Coronavirus on Wednesday.

In a press release sent out, Rep. Wilson said he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

"Earlier this evening I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I will be taking all necessary precautions, as directed by the House Physician, including quarantining through the Christmas holiday. Thankfully I feel fine and do not have any symptoms. It is so important that we all do our part to help prevent the spread of this virus, ” said WIlson.

Wilson has represented South Carolina's Second District since 2001. The district includes parts of Richland County and all of Lexington County, as well as four others.

Last month he won re-election to another two-year term in office.