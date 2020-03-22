BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are several reports Sunday evening that former Hollywood producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, here in Western New York.

Weinstein is at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, where 2 On Your Side has heard from several people close to the facility that he was one of two inmates who tested positive.

The Niagara Gazette was the first to report the news.

Weinstein was transferred to the facility to begin serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault.

