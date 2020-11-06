WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Restaurants are continuing to take precautions as the number of coronavirus cases increase in South Carolina.

One of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic has been restaurants. Many restaurants have not been able to operate with full service and had to limit serving customers with only delivery, outdoor-dining, or curbside pickup.

Over the past month, restaurants have started to reopen. One of those include a popular restaurant in West Columbia.

Al's Upstairs Italian Restaurant, who's been around for more than 40 years, says they're happy to be open for the community.

"We've had a lot of questions, a lot of people concerned, kind of on the borderline, and we say, 'This is what we're doing. When you feel like you want to come and join us, please do,'" said owner, Al Loftis.

Because of the coroanvirus, they've been taking several precautions to protect everyone who dines there and the employees.

"Got a list of the guidelines, and we're doing no silverware pre-set on tables, no water pitchers, disposable menus," explained Loftis.

Waiters and waitresses are also using hand sanitizer before going to different customers.

Dining inside has also been limited to 50 percent.

The owner says all their condiments, including things like olive oil and parmesan, are disposable. Waiters and waitresses are also wearing face masks if customers feel more comfortable.

To help limit the amount of people waiting at the restaurant, Al's Upstairs is only doing reservations at this time.

Other restaurants in the Midlands have announced some of their employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

News 19 asked Nick Davidson, the Incident Commander for COVID-19 Response with DHEC, if restaurants or customers should be doing anything differently.

"I've been really impressed with the extent to which restaurants, even if they are allowed to open, many of them have just simply chosen not to or simply chosen to modify the way in which they deliver the services. And so no, I definitely don't think that there's anything that they need to be doing differently. I think they've taken a very conservative approach actually and I appreciate that," said Davidson.

While Al's Upstairs have not had any employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus, the restaurant is continuing to check temperatures daily of employees to help insure the safety of everyone.

Loftis is thankful for the support of the community throughout the pandemic.

"It means a whole lot, I've had many, many customer's feedback just telling me saying, 'We're only doing local business, the local restaurants, local retail.' The feedback has been wonderful. We're glad to be back."

