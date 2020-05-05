COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of state lawmakers say free and easily available access to testing is crucial to reopening the state's economy and protecting at-risk communities.

On Tuesday afternoon, the group gathered on the State House steps, along with MUSC and other community partners, and announced additional efforts to help test Richland County.

The three lawmakers announced two free testing sites at County elementary schools in the next two weeks.

Senator John Scott, (D) Richland, said the focused testing in some of the County's northern zip codes, which they say have been hit hard by the virus, will send a better signal on when to reopen the local economy.

“If you test in those areas it'll tell you whether or not that's a hotspot and what you need to do in that particular area. Do we need immediately to open the economy? My answer would be no. Do we follow some type of step by step as we begin to do more testing? Then my answer would be yes,” Scott said.

Scott and the other two lawmakers said they also are concerned about the rate of infection and death amongst the state's African American population.

Representative Ivory Thigpen, (D) Richland, said those concerns are why the state and its hospitals need a specialized plan for each area.

“It is extremely important that we don't have a one size fits all plan, but we have tailor made plans specific to each zip code based on its population, as well its contamination and number of cases that have been reported positive. At the end of the day, the more testing we have the better off we'll be as a community, the better off we'll be as a state,” Thigpen said.

“Make sure that funds are available for testing, contact tracing, and also programs to help folks understand what isolation is all about. So, we call upon the 20-something corporate-owned hospitals, along with state hospitals, to create a strategic plan as we move in that direction as to talk about more testing for the people of South Carolina,” Scott added.

This Wednesday through Friday from 10am to 3pm, MUSC will offer free testing at Rice Creek Elementary School on Hardscrabble Road.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office and Columbia Fire, with representation at the press conference, said they will help set up the site and control crowds.

Testing is free to County residents, first responders, healthcare staff, and essential workers.

Representative Kambrell Garvin, (D) Richland, announced next week on Wednesday, May 13 Forest Heights Elementary School will offer free testing from 10am to 3pm.

No appointments or referrals are required.

At the press conference, an MUSC official and Senator Scott said they’ll test all the people whom show up and did not set a testing maximum.

In a statement earlier this week, MUSC said the General Assembly asked it to help provide testing statewide in an effort to fight the virus.