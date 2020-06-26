Richland County Council considers special meeting for potential face mask ordinance

Richland County Council is not scheduled to meet until July 14, but some members are considering a special called meeting to talk about implementing a mask ordinance

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County Council is entertaining the idea of having a special called meeting to discuss a mask ordinance that would require people to wear a face covering in public.

The county announced they would be considering a mask ordinance but wanted to hear input from the public before making a decision.

The use of face masks in public follows guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommends face coverings for most people age 2 and older.

At this time, Richland County Council has not taken any official action on drafting up an ordinance.

The City of Columbia, Greenville and Charleston have all passed this kind of mandate.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said his office considers the face mask ordinances legal because of the public health crisis. The AG also states the ordinance doesn't violate constitutional rights and is not arbitrary at this time.

Richland County If you're a small-business owner or nonprofit impacted by COVID-19, ... you can apply for assistance through a Richland County COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Grant. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 30. Apply today through richlandcountysc.gov.

Richland County Council Chair, Paul Livingston of District 4, believes the ordinance is the right call.

"Based on the information I have now, I think it would be the best interest of our county," said Livingston. "Mainly because of the significant increase in the numbers. The fact that not enough folks, in my opinion, are voluntarily wearing the mask."

Livingston believes the county should pass an ordinance that is similar to the one of the City of Columbia.

"If our county enacted something, it would be my recommendation that it will be as close to the city as possible so there won't be much confusion," explained Livingston. "You don't someone to cross one particular road and then all of a sudden... the rules are different if you can help it."

According to Livingston, the latest report he's received indicated 67.4% of people who responded to the poll were in support of having a mask ordinance. 31.7% were not in support of having one. The remaining percent had no opinion. More than 14,000 people have participated in the county's poll in the report.

Richland County Council District 6 councilman, Joe Walker III, says he has serious reservations on having a mask ordinance.

"Richland County has put out a survey to its constituents to get input and buyin from the stakeholders for the county and I appreciate that move, yet I question the underlying constitutionality of a city, county or even state-level ordinance requiring individuals to wear something on their person," said Walker III.

The District 6 councilman believes they need to address the constitutionality of an ordinance like this before moving forward.

The other issues Walker III is concerned about is how it would enforced.

"I think you run into a very significant enforceability issue. If anybody has spoken to any of our top sheriff, chief of police, etc. I think you would understand pretty quickly that the tension that this type of ordinance would create in the quote on quote marketplace as our police force tries to do their day to day job in an already tenuous environment," explained Walker III.

Walker III says people should wear a masks if they are concerned, and that business owners have the right to require face masks in their place of business.

While the state's chief law officer believes the face mask ordinances don't violate constitutional rights at this time, Walker III doesn't necessarily agree.

"I mean you're talking about a dress code. Are we going to start mandating sunscreen when the sun's out? It's a slippery slope and I think it's a governmental overreach. I think it's a power grab and I think quite frankly it's nothing more than an attempt to get headlines," said Walker III.

The next council meeting isn't scheduled until July 14, in more than two weeks.

"The only way we can do it before July 14th is if council calls a special called meeting to deal with that particular issue," said Livingston.

The chair of county council says he's talked to several other council members who are in favor of having to have a special called meeting before July 14.

Walker III says he would be open to discussing it but there should be more time allowed for public input.