Richland County remembers those lost to COVID-19

A plaque will be displayed inside the Administration Building to pay tribute to those lost to COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Community leaders and residents in Richland County who lost family and friends to COVID-19 paid tribute to them during a ceremony of reflection and hope on Thursday.

News 19 spoke to Dennis Bannister who attended the ceremony, a man who suffered an unimaginable loss during the pandemic.

He lost his 28-year-old daughter, Demetria Bannister, a third grade teacher at Windsor Elementary School in Columbia to the virus. Weeks later, his wife Shirley Bannister died of COVID. COVID also took his mother-in-law.

"To bury our daughter together, but my wife was sick also. I had doubts but I also had hope," Bannister said. "I have nothing to really add to their legacy, and there's nothing I would take away from it."

The grieving father, husband and son-in-law described to the mother/daughter duo's dynamic, saying, "Even though there was an age gap, they were the exact same."

He said this ceremony is part of his healing process. "My wife and my daughter they wouldn't want me to just sit around and do nothing."

Richland County councilwoman Gretchen Barron said the ceremony is about remembering and commemorating those who lost their lives to the virus, saying, "Just take a pause, to reflect and remember, and realize we can move forward after such a hard time."

For the councilwoman, this ceremony is an emotional one. "So, this hits home for me. My oldest brother Eugene died from COVID."

"I talked to him on a Sunday and on Tuesday he was dead," Barron said. "He died alone. I couldn't be there to be an advocate for him, to hold his hand and pray for him and let him know everything was going to be ok."

Bishop Herbert Bailey, Jr. said he contracted COVID in March of last year. While he overcame the virus, he says he's grateful for those who got him through those dark days.

"There could be no COVID survivors without the many caretakers, and I think it's important we reflect on the caretakers, those officially part of our medical community, but also the unofficial, such as my wife, who took care of me," Bailey said.

Each county council member laid a white rose in a wreath for the residents in their district who lost their battle against the deadly virus -- white roses, for purity and innocence. Dennis Bannister laid one for the three very special women he lost due to COVID.

