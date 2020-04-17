RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County deputy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Officials say the deputy, who began feeling ill on April 8, was sent home immediately and his work area was sanitized promptly.

On Monday, April 13, the deputy was tested for COVID-19. The results were returned on Thursday, April 16, making him the first full-time deputy with the department to test positive for the virus.

Officials say a reserve deputy, who works on a volunteer basis, had previously tested positive and has now recovered.

Officials say all deputies have access to PPE and other preventative measures, such as hand sanitizer, at all times. The department’s vehicles and buildings have also been decontaminated with a preventative treatment.

“As Covid-19 continues to spread within Richland County, we’d like to assure citizens that our deputies are provided with the best equipment to protect them and the public during their daily interactions,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. “We wish a speedy recovery to our deputy and will continue to take preventative measures to stop the virus from spreading.”