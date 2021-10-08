Richland County to decide on possible school mask mandate Monday

Violators could face fines and repeat offenders who operate schools and businesses covered under the proposed mandate could lose licenses and permits to operate.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Just shy of two weeks after the city of Columbia implemented a mask mandate for schools within its jurisdiction, Richland County as a whole is set to take up the question of whether to do the same for schools throughout.

The Richland County Council announced on Sunday that it would be having a special called meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, to either approve or reject an emergency ordinance that would require the wearing of masks in public and private school buildings.

The draft ordinance cites the ongoing spread of COVID-19 - particularly the surge caused by the Delta variant - and the state's relatively low vaccination rate as two major reasons for considering the emergency ordinance.

It also points to the increased cases in Kershaw County while students there return to class as "troubling news."

"Action must be taken by Richland County to reduce the chances of our schools becoming superspreader epicenters," the draft ordinance states.

The ordinance also points out that the county has remained under a state of disaster declaration since March 17, 2020.

As for the mask mandate itself, it would apply to all faculty, staff, and children over the age of two as well as visitors. This would exclude religious establishments, though, face coverings would still be strongly encouraged. Those who can't safely wear masks due to age, health conditions, or their inability to remove them would also be exempt.

However, for those not exempt, the preliminary draft of the emergency ordinance calls for a violation to be listed as a "civil infraction" punishable by a fine of up to $100 but not more.

Repeat offenders who own, manage or operate schools or businesses covered under this ordinance could have various permits and licenses revoked or face other court-ordered penalties.

The draft ordinance makes no mention of the state budget proviso that has been the center of much debate since Columbia first decided to require masks. However, it does have a second section that suggests that "no school shall be required to use public funds to provide necessary face coverings (masks)."

While the state proviso bans schools from using state-appropriated funding to impose a mask mandate, proponents of mandates believe that they've found a work-around by simply not using state funds in the process.

However, Governor Henry McMaster and others who were in favor of preventing such mandates suggest that state, federal, and other funds can't be unmingled - meaning any attempt to enforce mandates in schools would violate the proviso.

Meanwhile, News19 has asked for clarification regarding what the mandate, if passed, would mean for incorporated areas of the county aside from Columbia. The draft ordinance, as it reads, doesn't make any mention of other cities and towns in the county, or whether this ordinance would supersede their own authority to decide on such mandates.