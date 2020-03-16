RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Recreation Commission (RCRC) in an effort to slow the coronavirus spread has canceled some events, leagues and after school programs.
• All RCRC in-house and community-ran Athletic leagues are postponed.
• All RCRC Fitness Rooms are closed.
• The 51st Annual Cottontail Festival to be held on April 4, 2020 at Kelly Mills Sports Complex has been postponed.
• The Gadsden Park Community Center Farm Festival has been postponed.
The RCRC After School All Stars program has been suspended through April 3, 2020 at the following locations:
• Blythewood Park
• Caughman Road Park
• Forest Lake Park
• North Springs Park
• Polo Road Park