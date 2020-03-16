RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Recreation Commission (RCRC) in an effort to slow the coronavirus spread has canceled some events, leagues and after school programs. 

• All RCRC in-house and community-ran Athletic leagues are postponed. 

• All RCRC Fitness Rooms are closed. 

• The 51st Annual Cottontail Festival to be held on April 4, 2020 at Kelly Mills Sports Complex has been postponed. 

• The Gadsden Park Community Center Farm Festival has been postponed. 

The RCRC After School All Stars program has been suspended through April 3, 2020 at the following locations: 

• Blythewood Park 

• Caughman Road Park 

• Forest Lake Park 

• North Springs Park 

• Polo Road Park

 