RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Recreation Commission (RCRC) in an effort to slow the coronavirus spread has canceled some events, leagues and after school programs.

• All RCRC in-house and community-ran Athletic leagues are postponed.

• All RCRC Fitness Rooms are closed.

• The 51st Annual Cottontail Festival to be held on April 4, 2020 at Kelly Mills Sports Complex has been postponed.

• The Gadsden Park Community Center Farm Festival has been postponed.

The RCRC After School All Stars program has been suspended through April 3, 2020 at the following locations:

• Blythewood Park

• Caughman Road Park

• Forest Lake Park

• North Springs Park

• Polo Road Park