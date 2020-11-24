Richland Library closes Eastover location after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Closure is temporary, the branch in Lower Richland will resume services Saturday, Nov. 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A branch of Richland Library in the Lower Richland area has been temporarily shut down after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure of the Eastover branch, located at 608 Main St., Eastover, is temporary. The library will resume operations 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

In a statement, Emily Stoll said that "while the employee did come in contact with a small number of customers, the library has been implementing the following safety protocols:

face-covering requirement for customers, ages three and older, and staff

temperature checks and use of hand sanitizer prior to entering the building

environmental cleaning and social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC)

plexiglass at all staffed service desks

limiting the number of customers and staff in our spaces

quarantining of materials for 96 hours prior to recirculation

"In addition, the library has informed all staff who may have come in contact with this individual and possibly been exposed. All parties are currently self-quarantining as a precaution and following the library's COVID-19 procedures prior to returning.

"In the interim, customers will not able to return items in the book drops at our Eastover location or retrieve their holds through curbside service until hours of operation resume. However, the library is extending the pick-up dates for holds and due dates for materials of customers who visit our Eastover location."