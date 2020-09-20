Richland Library expands phone services, pick-up hours at four locations, starting Sept. 21

Richland County library system closed due to coronavirus, slowly reopening to public

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland Library announced it will expand hours of operation of the library's phone system and locations with pick-up windows beginning Monday, Sept. 21. The library system, which had closed all locations to the public on March 15 in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, has slowly begun the reopening process.

On Monday, after receiving notification their hold items are ready, customers will be able to pick-up their items from Ballentine, Northeast, Sandhills and St. Andrews locations from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The library's Southeast location will be offering curbside service from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. After the library notifies the customer their hold items are available, the customer calls the Southeast location upon arrival and a staff member will bring the items to you.

Expanded phone services will also be available at all Richland Library locations. Customers can speak with a staff member over the phone from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Although the buildings will remain closed at this time, Richland Library does have outdoor seating available in the courtyards and patios at the Ballentine, Blythewood, Northeast, Southeast, St. Andrews and Wheatley locations for customers to sit and connect electronic devices to the library's public WI-FI. The use of face masks and social distancing is required.