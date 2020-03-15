COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Gov. Henry McMaster has announced all South Carolina public schools through the end of March to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

All Richland One afterschool programs, child care programs, athletics practices and games, school events, field trips and all other activities are canceled until further notice.

Teachers and all other district employees should report to work Monday, March 16 as normal. Students and parents may pick up medications and any other personal items students may need from 9:00 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday.

The district’s eLearning plan will be implemented to allow students to do assignments virtually while they are at home while schools are closed.

Learning packets also will be distributed to students as part of the plan, which was approved by the S.C. Department of Education.

Principals and teachers will provide details to students and parents.

FOOD SERVICE FOR STUDENTS

Richland One will provide free breakfast and lunch for students while schools are closed, starting Monday, March 16.

Breakfast will be available for pick-up from 8:30-10:30 a.m., and lunch will be available for pick-up from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the following sites: Carver-Lyon, Rosewood and Webber elementary schools; Southeast and St. Andrews middle schools; and Eau Claire, Lower Richland and A.C. Flora high schools.

“This is an unprecedented time for the U.S. and other countries around the globe, requiring changes to our daily lives that we would not have imagined, but we can get through this together,” said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon. “As a Richland One family, we’ve weathered many storms before – literally and figuratively – such as the historic flood of 2015. That’s what we mean when we say we are ‘Richland One Strong.’”