Two Richland One high school football teams under quarantine

A Dreher High School player tested positive for the coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two Midlands high school football teams are under quarantine.

The teams involved are Dreher High School and Eau Claire High School, both in Richland School District One.

According to Karen York with Richland One, a player on the Dreher High tested positive for the coronavirus. The Dreher football team played the Eau Claire High school football team in a scrimmage recently.

Because both teams were exposed they were both quarantined per Richland One's protocols.

Dreher High school athletic director says that Dreher will lose one game (Week 0) to Fox Creek due to the problem.