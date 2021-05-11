Richland One says masks to stay in place, for now

The district says it is awaiting additional guidance from DHEC and the S.C. Department of Education

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina governors order to allow choice of wearing masks in schools many schools are coming out and saying, "not yet".

Richland One's superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon, sent out an email late Tuesday night saying that the mask requirement for students and staff would stay in place. This after, earlier in the day, Lexington-Richland Two said they would continue to wear to have their staff and students wear masks in school and on the school busses.

Here is Dr. Witherspoon's note to parents:

"Dear Richland One Parents and Staff,

Late this afternoon, the governor issued an executive order regarding the wearing of face coverings in public schools. We have not had an opportunity to review and assess the 15-page order in its entirety. We are also awaiting guidance and additional information from the S.C. Department of Education and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Until then, our face covering policy and related requirements will remain in place, including the wearing of face coverings by students and staff in our schools and administrative buildings and on our school buses.

The health and safety of our students and staff continue to be our priorities, as they have been throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which is not over.

Sincerely,