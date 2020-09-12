Richland One to limit the number of fans at basketball games

At the high school home games, parents of student-athletes will be the first to get tickets. Each student-athlete will get two tickets.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to officials with Richland One, upcoming high school basketball games will begin to limit the number of spectators at home basketball games.

This includes the Golden Activities Passes for senior citizens.

The limited number is because of the increase number of COVID-19 cases in the area, according to the district.

At high school varsity, JV and B-team home games, only 150 spectators will be admitted to district gyms. Middle school home games will be closed to all spectators.

“We believe this is the right decision to make at this time for the safety of faculty, staff, students and guests of Richland One,” said Richland One Athletics Director Bob Matz.

At the high school home games, parents of student-athletes will be the first to get tickets. Each student-athlete will get two tickets. A portion of tickets will be distributed to the visiting team and the remainder will be sold electronically on the home team’s athletics website.

Maz says there will be no student presale tickets for high school games at this time.

Because of the 150-person gym limit, very few South Carolina High School League passes or Richland One Golden Activities Passes for senior citizens will be accepted at home games.