Richland One wants parents input on how to spend pandemic money

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland One is asking for ideas about how best to spend federal pandemic funds.

The funds, for the 2021-2022 school year, are specifically for learning loss and academic needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act was signed into law on March 11, 2021. The U.S. Department of Education is providing an additional $121.9 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III Fund).

This legislation will award these grants to state educational agencies for the purpose of providing school districts with emergency relief funds to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools across the nation.

Richland One will receive $78 million.

Districts receiving these grants must submit a Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan and a plan outlining how they will spend the funds.

At least 20% of the money must be spent on activities to address learning loss.

Districts are required to get public input on both plans and develop their plans after that.

Richland One students, staff, parents, community members and other stakeholders can complete a questionnaire here. Officials need the information by June 24.