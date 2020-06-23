Masks: yes or no? Richland County wants your input

Richland County Council is considering an ordinance requiring residents to wear face masks in public but wants feedback in poll

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County Council is considering an ordinance that would require residents to wear face coverings in public to help stop the continued spread of COVID-19. Before any action is taken, some Council members are requesting public feedback to determine whether the County should pursue an ordinance.

The use of face masks in public follows guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommends face coverings for most people age 2 and older. The City of Columbia is discussing a proposed ordinance to require face masks in public.

County Council has not put forth a proposed ordinance or potential penalties for not following it.

On Monday, June 22, Greenville became the first city in South Carolina to require masks in public. The subject will be taken up by Columbia's City Council during a special called meeting on Tuesday.

Recently, there has been an uptick in the number of new reported cases of the virus in South Carolina, Monday's numbers topping 1,000 for the third time in the past week.

Residents are encouraged to give feedback in a brief poll on the use of face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The poll is accessible on the County’s website at www.richlandcountysc.gov/FaceMaskSurvey. County staff also will gather feedback and questions on the topic at 803-576-2169 and via email: masks@richlandcountysc.gov.