RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County Government announced Wednesday, March 25, 2020, that it will begin modifying curbside trash collection in unincorporated areas of the county during the coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis.

Collection of household garbage and recycling will be the Richland County's focus.

Yard waste and bulk item pickup will be suspended and the county landfill and drop-off sites will be temporarily closed.

The announcement said:

The County contracts with private trash haulers for waste disposal services. Trash collection – from food waste to recyclable items – is an essential service to maintain the health and well-being of the community. County officials understand the need for residents to have bulk items and yard maintenance debris removed regularly, and ask residents to be patient during this unprecedented time.

Until further notice, please note:

The County’s drop-off centers at 10531 Garners Ferry Road, Eastover; 1070 Caughman Road N., Columbia; and 900 Clemson Road, Columbia are closed.

The County’s Construction & Demolition Debris (C&D) Landfill at 1070 Caughman Road N., Columbia, is closed.

Bulk item collections (furniture, carpet, mattresses, appliances, etc.) are suspended beginning Saturday.

No bulk item appointment requests will be accepted.

Curbside yard waste collection will be suspended beginning Saturday.

Residents are urged to avoid putting bulk items and yard waste on the curb, as they will not be picked up while services are suspended. In addition, residents are asked to report incidents of illegal dumping. The County’s refuse officers will continue to address illegal dumping and enforcement issues.