River Bluff High School postpones football season due to COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, S.C. — River Bluff High School is postponing its varsity football season after some people connected to the team tested positive for COVID-19.

"While we were looking forward to playing Lexington, September 25th, and South Aiken, October 2nd, high schools and hate to miss our season opener, the health and safety of our students, coaches and staff has to be our top priority," Principal Dr. Luke Clamp said.

The season opener between the River Bluff Gators and the Lexington High Wildcats will now kick-off on Friday, November 6th. The game against South Aiken High has been canceled, according to the program.

"We believe that postponing the varsity football season start is the best way to keep our players healthy so that we can play other scheduled games later," Dr. Clamp said.

The decision to delay the 2020 -2021 season does not impact junior varsity or B teams, according to the school.