COLUMBIA, S.C. — Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will remain closed to the public through April 30, the attraction announced Wednesday.

The zoo said in a statement it is following guidelines from state and federal leaders to encourage social distancing and help slow the spread of coronavirus in the community.

"The Zoo and Garden is extremely grateful for the steadfast support of our members, guests and the community," the statement said. "The animals and plants at Riverbanks continue to receive the highest standards of care during this unprecedented time. Critical operations teams have been working diligently to provide vital care to our wildlife, habitats and infrastructure."

Despite the temporary closure, the community can still experience Riverbanks through Z-Learning. The wild side of e-learning offers new opportunities to explore the Zoo and Garden while creating meaningful connections and inspiring action that will have a lasting impact on conservation. Join them on Facebook for Z-Learning each weekday at 10:00am EST.

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.