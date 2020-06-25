Riverbanks Zoo will require masks starting Friday

The attraction said the move is to comply with an ordinance by the City of Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Riverbanks Zoo & Garden will start requiring visitors to wear masks to comply with a new ordinance passed by the City of Columbia.

The change begins Friday, June 26.

The Columbia City Council approved the ordinance Tuesday and it goes into effect at 6 a.m. Friday. It requires people to wear masks in most public situations, including going into businesses and retail stores and being out in public in crowded situations where social distancing is difficult.

Children under the age of 11 and people with medical conditions that could be affected by wearing masks would be exempt.