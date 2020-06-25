Riverbanks Zoo will require masks starting Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Riverbanks Zoo & Garden will start requiring visitors to wear masks to comply with a new ordinance passed by the City of Columbia.
The change begins Friday, June 26.
The Columbia City Council approved the ordinance Tuesday and it goes into effect at 6 a.m. Friday. It requires people to wear masks in most public situations, including going into businesses and retail stores and being out in public in crowded situations where social distancing is difficult.
Children under the age of 11 and people with medical conditions that could be affected by wearing masks would be exempt.
The zoo reopened in late May after shutting down in March when the number of cases in the state began to rise. The attraction put in several safety protocols of its own to reopen, including requiring a time reservation to go inside. They also added additional hand washing stations and hand sanitzer dispensers.