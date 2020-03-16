COLUMBIA, S.C. — Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is temporarily closing to the public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The zoo will be closed from March 16-March 31, 2020 according to a note posted on their website.

Critical operations staff, including animal care teams and other employees, will continue working at the Zoo to provide vital care to our animals and infrastructure.

The following events have been postponed or rescheduled:

March 19 - Private Event Showcase - postponed TBD

March 27 - comPOOst Load Sale pick up - postponed TBD

March 28 - Riverbanks Run - rescheduled to Saturday, May 30 at 7:30 am

April 2 - Bridge to the Wild reception - postponed TBD

Riverbanks maintains a tiered response plan for disease outbreaks, up to and including a pandemic level.

This plan includes both short and long-term protocols. The safety of our guests, staff and the animals in our care is, as always, of paramount importance

The animals at Riverbanks continue to remain healthy and are doing well. We currently have a surplus of essential food and medical supplies for the animals in our care but have contingencies in place and are proactively monitoring our supply chain to assure essentials remain on hand.